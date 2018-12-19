David & Tamela Mann Make New Album For ‘Christian Couples’ To Make ‘Clean Love,’ Black Twitter Has Questions

David and Tamela Mann are back with new music…but it’s definitely not what you would expect.

This time around, the Grammy winning gospel singers are set to release an R&B album for Christian couples “who want to enjoy intimacy without tasteless lyrics.”

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to Christian Post, Us Against the World is a departure from Tamela’s staple gospel sound and celebrates their 30-year union using R&B grooves.

“It was different for me, it was really different, even though I was happy to think about the man that I love [while singing],” Tamela told The Christian Post, adding, “it made me even look at him differently, and in all honesty, we tested it out and it really worked.”

For David, the album is also this one thing.

“It’s making baby music,” he said. “It’s about music to make love, not to have sex.

He also told CP, “This album was one that we wanted to give to our people because when you’re having those intimate moments, you know we listening to something.”

Here’s a peek at the album’s first single, “Good Love.”

Well, you already know when Black Twitter heard the news of this new album, they hd plenty of comments and questions, starting with “Who is trying to listen to the Manns while getting it busy?”

