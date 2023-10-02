Deion Sanders Invited DaBaby To Speak To Colorado Team About Adversity, X Asks “Why?”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Deion Sanders has a large rolodex…ahem, contacts list of celebs he can surely count on when he needs a favor. So social media is collectively shaking its head that he would choose rapper DaBaby to speak to his Colorado team on “adversity.”

On Friday (Sept. 29), Prime invited the “Suge” rapper to give his team a pep talk before their game against USC on Saturday. “I got somebody else who went through something, who dealt with some issues,that had to regroup, veer off a little, got back on track, and I love him. He’s like a little brother to me,” said Coach Sanders.

The adversity the Colorado Buffaloes were dealing with was the 42-6 stomping they received from Oregon last week. DaBaby is a bit different than a game considering he was called out back in 2021 for homophobic rhetoric while a lot more than a handful of people say his music just hasn’t been up to par lately. And his list of problematic behaviors isn’t exactly short.

Nevertheless, he offered up some advice for the squad.

“I just keep going. You know what I’m saying. Just keep going. Stay down, stay at it,” DaBaby can be heard saying in the clip. He added, “I feel like y’all are in a program, you know what to do. That’s normal man, it’s regular. And getting it early is more healthy than running into it later. So ya know, y’all got it.”

While DaBaby’s words may be wise enough, X formerly known as Twitter is getting these jokes off, mostly at DaBaby’s expense, respectfully.

See for yourself in the comments.

