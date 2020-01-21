Video Surfaces Of Delonte West Getting Beaten & Arrested, Twitter Rallies Around Former NBA Star

Delonte West is once again in the news but not for anything related to basketball but instead his personal woes much to the dismay of many. Video footage of the former NBA star getting beaten in the street and also arrested in another clip has sparked discussion online that the Washington, D.C. area native is in need of serious help.

On Sunday, an Instagram video shared by @KikiTheDiva7 appears to show West getting punched and kicked by a man in the street somewhere near southern Prince George’s County, Md., presumably near the city of Oxon Hill. The person filming the beating suggests that West angered the man who doled out the severe punishment which had cars stopped along the way.

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

In another video, which hasn’t been reported as connected to the previous clip, shows West shirtless and getting arrested while yelling obscenities and claiming someone pulled a gun on him. Since going viral, the clip has sparked the concerns of many such as Dez Bryant and many others who don’t see the humor in West’s situation although plenty of people on Twitter had their fair share of jokes at the man’s expense.

Slim doing bad NBA need to offer him some help pic.twitter.com/b7MtTj9JAt — Maybe: Damani (@damani_givens) January 21, 2020

West, 36, was a first-round pick in the 2004 NBA Draft when the Boston Celtics selected him, showing scoring skill and promise by the end of his third season there before being shipped to the Seattle Supersonics.

Following Seattle, West was then traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a productive scorer for the squad but also allegedly had clashes with then-team star, LeBron James. He then went on to play bounce around between Dallas and made a return to Boston before ending his career in the NBA’s development league in 2015.

We’ve captured some of the comments related to Delonte West’s current situation. For fairness, we’re including all sides of the commentary for reporting purposes only.

—

Photo: Getty

Video Surfaces Of Delonte West Getting Beaten & Arrested, Twitter Rallies Around Former NBA Star was originally published on hiphopwired.com