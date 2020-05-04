If it weren’t for Deloris Jordan, mother of Michael Jordan, Air Jordan sneakers the way we know it, might have never come into existence. Black Twitter gathered around the social media living room, last night, to marvel the brilliance of Michael Jordan on the next chapter ESPN’s The Last Dance when we learned the prodigious athlete almost passed on a meeting with Nike — who at the time were more known for their track shoe than basketball sneaker.

Jordan ushered in a new era in the NBA with his unprecedented talent, fame and influence. A series of events would occur to make him the most popular sports figure in history — and fashion was the launching point. Jordan, like the basketball greats Magic Johnson and Larry Bird who came before him, was seeking his own shoe, but was turned down by Adidas. Nike was calling. Jordan’s agent David Falk admitted he couldn’t even get Jordan to consider talking with up-and-coming sportswear brand, so he called in the big guns. “I couldn’t even get him to get on the damn plane to visit the campus, so I called his parents,” Falk revealed in the dynamic ESPN series.

“My mother said, ‘you’re going to go listen. You may not like it, but you’re going to go listen,’” Jordan remembered. “She made me get on that plane and go listen.”

“Boy if you don’t get yo butt on that plane!” – Mrs. Deloris Jordan https://t.co/BZBc2w2vJU — Tedashii (@Tedashii) May 4, 2020

The Air Jordan sneaker was the beginning MJ as a global brand and pop culture icon.

Michael may be the basketball GOAT, but Black Twitter dubbed Deloris the sneaker GOAT for having the foresight and convincing her son to keep his options open.

The short but standout moment in the series left Deloris’ name on the tip of the tongues of sneaker heads as they praised the woman who silently influenced the sneaker world. See their tweets, below:

Thank Deloris Jordan For Air Jordans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com