Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Deyjah Harris is officially all grown up. The daughter of rapper T.I. and reality TV personality turned 18 on Monday (June 17), and we feel like it was just yesterday that she was a little girl on T.I. and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Now she’s a high school graduate and an outspoken young woman. She made that clear when she called out grown men a few months back who were hoping to shoot their shot with her once this day came.

“I just want to quickly say that just because I’m turning 18 in June…that doesn’t mean 1. that ya’ll will even get the chance to lmaooooooo 2. more importantly, that still doesn’t make it right for you grown a– men to try and get at me…eighteen,” she wrote in April.

“I will still be A TEENAGER!!! if you’re not ok with someone your age tryna get with your daughter, sister, niece, etc. then don’t think it’s ok with me,” she added.

Clapping back at inappropriate comments isn’t new for Deyjah. Back in February, she got a guy together for saying young girls who wear makeup like her are the reason men end up in jail.

“N–gas go to jail because they’re pigs and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup,” she said. “You think I’m not supposed to wear make [sic] because of n–gas and their perverted mind? I don’t live for y’all nor do I wear makeup for y’all. This comment is quite imbecile and shows a lot about you and your way of thinking. We gotta make a law where irrelevant a– men just leave women alone, mind their business and more importantly stay in their place.”

Don’t know about you, but we look forward to seeing the many other ways in which Deyjah will get folks together in her adult years to come. Until then, hit the flip to see photos of Deyjah going from little lady to grown woman. See photos of her transition below!

