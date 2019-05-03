Y’all, Why Are Diamond & Silk On Fox News Talking About Fried Chicken?

Just when you thought Diamond & Silk had been dragged back into obscurity and irrelevance, here comes Fox News giving these fools 15 more seconds of fame.

See, it all started when Attorney General William Barr refused to show up to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Remember: On Wednesday, Sen. Kamala Harris dragged Barr to hell and back for not being able to answer the simplest of questions.

So, to make fun of Barr and call him out for being a coward, Rep. Steve Cohen decided to devour an entire bucket of KFC. Get it, he’s eating chicken, because Barr is a chicken.

Trump sock puppets Diamond and Silk come for Steve Cohen: 'He's racially insensitive' https://t.co/pdn9ihZtKn pic.twitter.com/RH0Xtff390 — The Root (@TheRoot) May 3, 2019

Ha!

But the folks over at Fox & Friends don’t understand analogies and snark, so instead they thought it was a good idea to link fried chicken to Black folks and invite Diamond & Silk to come and be outraged about Cohen’s stunt.

And these coonish staunch Trump supporters did not disappoint their trifling base. Somehow, they turned an action between two white men into something racist.

“Well you know, he’s racially insensitive is what I think,” Diamond said.

“Yeah,” Silk chimed in.

Fox's Diamond & Silk accuse Rep. Steve Cohen, a white man, of being "racially insensitive" by eating fried chicken to mock William Barr, another white man. pic.twitter.com/kmQV6P8ZSk — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the rest of us:

Listen…everyone eats fried chicken. So for Fox News to link it to Black people is what’s actually racist, but OK. And to make matters even worse, Diamond & Silk started trending on Twitter and folks were so confused.

Take a look at what folks had to say:

