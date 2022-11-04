Did Drake Diss Megan Thee Stallion About The Shooting On His New Album?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Drake is taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion and the shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

Social media went into a frenzy after hearing the lines on Drake and 21 Savage’s new song “Circo Loco” when he said “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

Fans are questioning whether he said “shot” meaning being shot referencing her being allegedly shot by Tory Lanez or “shots” as in booty shots insinuating a woman lied about being physically enhanced but is still ” a stallion.” Though either could be true, and he didn’t say the Houston rapper’s name, Megan did recently graduate from college as well making fans believe it was shade.

Megan The Stallion did respond quickly on Twitter saying the Toronto rapper is using her name for clout.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N*ggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**CH keep sucking my pu**y.”

Her rant didn’t stop there, she came for every man in the rap game who doesn’t believe that Lanez shot her. She clapped back about standing up for herself and how no one protects black women.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N*ggas!” she continued. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP N*GGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the lines on social media, varying from Drake didn’t mean the line the way people are taking it, Megan’s reaction is warranted, and Drizzy may have hit below the belt. Check out the reactions below and let us know what you think.

