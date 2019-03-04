Thehas Diddy self-reflecting on his choices in life. The beloved mogul, who is also dealing with recently breaking up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie, responded to one of his followers on Instagram revealing on of his biggest regrets.

The commenter wrote, “When she was alive, you didn’t wanna marry her. Confused negro. GTFOH.” Diddy simply replied, “I know. Played myself.”

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com