Hot Girls Way Up After Pics Of Diddy & Lori Harvey Surface Again, Twitter Fries Dirty Mack Daddy #Diddy

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the optics of this Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey situation looks to be more serious than rumored. The Bad Boy mogul was spotted on a family trip with Steve Harvey and his daughter in Italy, sparking all kinds of reactions on Twitter.

Both Diddy and Lori Harvey’s names were trending on Twitter nationally, with the requisite slander that comes during moments like this. Photos show Diddy, 49, and Harvey, 22, out with Harvey’s step-father Steve Harvey, 62, and wife Majorie Harvey, 54. From the photos, Harvey and Diddy were all smiles but nothing in the photos totally confirms of the pair are more than friends.

That hasn’t stopped Twitter from frying Diddy for possibly dating the ex-girlfriend of his son, Justin Combs.

You can peep some of those reactions below.

Listen, I thought the Diddy and Lori Harvey situation was a joke but they're together-together 🤯

Diddy's really out here dating his son's 22yr old ex pic.twitter.com/g9p2omDLLp — I'm tired, pls. (@ItsAbbyGeee) August 4, 2019

