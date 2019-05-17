Diggy Simmons Is Legal So It’s Ok To Look At These Thirst Trappy Photos

Diggy Simmons is fair game ladies. Despite always feeling like he’s still that goofy little brother on the Rev Run Show, the rapper-turned-Blackish-actor is 24 and showing off every pectoral muscle he can fit in an Instagram frame. Especially with his last thirst trappy photo. Whew chile.

When he isn’t leaving us with our mouths open, he’s dropping bars. He recently jumped on a track with Big Sean’s artist B Free.

Keep scrolling for his finest photos:

