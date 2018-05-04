Artists love shouting out the ‘gram and how someone slid in their DM’s. So we put together a gallery of tracks that are about social networks; and you can try out IG’s new feature by posting ’em.
Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media
1. “LOL Smiley Face”- Trey Songz
2. “Down In The DM”- Yo Gotti
3. “Twitter” – Chris Brown
4. “Myspace Jumpoff” – Grafh
5. “Follow Me” – Sean Paul ft. Sean Kingston
6. “Digital Girl” – Jamie Foxx ft. Drake
7. “New Friend Request” – Gym Class Heroes
8. “ICY GRL”- Saweetie
9. “No Role Modelz”- J.Cole
10. “All Gold Everything” – Trinidad James
11. “Kiss Me Thru The Phone”- Soulja Boy ft. Sammie
12. “Instagram”- Fetty Wap
13. “Summer Knights”- Joey Bada$$
14. “Back To Back”- Drake
