Artists love shouting out the ‘gram and how someone slid in their DM’s. So we put together a gallery of tracks that are about social networks; and you can try out IG’s new feature by posting ’em.

Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media 14 photos Launch gallery Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media 1. "LOL Smiley Face"- Trey Songz 1 of 14 2. "Down In The DM"- Yo Gotti 2 of 14 3. "Twitter" – Chris Brown 3 of 14 4. "Myspace Jumpoff" – Grafh 4 of 14 5. "Follow Me" – Sean Paul ft. Sean Kingston 5 of 14 6. "Digital Girl" – Jamie Foxx ft. Drake 6 of 14 7. "New Friend Request" – Gym Class Heroes 7 of 14 8. "ICY GRL"- Saweetie 8 of 14 9. "No Role Modelz"- J.Cole 9 of 14 10. "All Gold Everything" – Trinidad James 10 of 14 11. "Kiss Me Thru The Phone"- Soulja Boy ft. Sammie 11 of 14 12. "Instagram"- Fetty Wap 12 of 14 13. "Summer Knights"- Joey Bada$$ 13 of 14 14. "Back To Back"- Drake 14 of 14