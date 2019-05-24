Dionne Warwick Says Beyoncé Isn’t An Icon Yet, You Already Know How Twitter Reacted

OG’s will and have a right to share their opinions, no matter the ramifications. Case in point, Dionne Warwick recently expressed her belief that Beyoncé was not an icon, yet—so of course, some of, the Beyhive and Twitter got all in their feelings.

In a recent Essence interview with the legendary Ms. Warwick, and she spoke her truth.

“I have an admiration for Beyoncé Knowles, Carter now. Watching her growth has been quite refreshing. It’s wonderful to see how she’s been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is… very proud of that, I really am. Now sustaining and becoming a big icon that Gladys Knight, or Patti LaBelle, or Johnny Mathis, or Frank Sinatra, or Sammy Davis Jr. is? I doubt that,” she said.

Well, intentional or not, that’s gaslighting to the BeyHive. She added, “And I love her to death and can appreciate her talent. But that iconic status? It’s a long road.”

Arguments can be made for both sides, but it quickly devolved into generational slander on the Internets. Peep some of the more potent takes below.

