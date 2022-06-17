DJ Akademiks Vilified Over Audio Clip Endorsing Sex With Minors Who Have “College ID”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

31-year-old media personality DJ Akademiks has spent the past few years building a strong presence on the Internet. A hosting gig alongside rapper Joe Budden and journalist Nadeska Alexis on Complex’s short-lived series Everyday Struggle, paired with a cult-level following on streaming platform Twitch, have helped him accomplish a respectable level of social media notoriety.

Unfortunately, his unabashed approach to covering the culture has now come back to haunt him after an old clip resurfaced where he proudly gives his approval to sleep with underaged girls as long as they have, in his words, “college ID.”

“There’s not much difference between a 20 or a 17 or a 21 and a 17,” Akademiks can be heard saying in the now-viral clip (seen above), and it gets worse from there. He then graphically adds, “Just kinda means one’s a minor and one’s not a minor. But I will say, listen, I adopted this rule which I think is fine. I said, listen, ‘As long as a chick got a college ID, she’s getting f*cked.’ I don’t care if she 17, I don’t care if she 17-and-a-half, I don’t care if she just turned 17 — she gon’ get this d*ck!”

As the clip continued to spread, some came to his defense to make a note that he was only 22 when he made those disparaging remarks. Still, 22 years old is when most people are planning on graduating from college and stepping into the real world with hopefully a mindset not focused on sexually preying on minors.

Akademiks then went on his infamous Twitch channel to give context behind his comment, stating that it was in reaction to the Hollywood gossip surrounding the relationship of Tyga and Kylie Jenner when he was 24 and she was only 17.

In one part of his video response, he explains, “As long as they go to your school, bro, you do not ask. It’s not that you want anybody underage, you just assume. So, that’s what I’m sayin’—if it ends up being that, it’s like, yeah that’s not what you wanted to do type of sh*t, but it’s like, I don’t look at it as in a somebody deliberately looking for kids.”

While Ak also said it was more of an example than a personal recollection, many across social media weren’t trying to hear it. Take a look below at the many who want DJ Akademiks canceled and then some:

DJ Akademiks Vilified Over Audio Clip Endorsing Sex With Minors Who Have “College ID” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com