Struggle DJ Had Audacity To Come For Quincy Jones, Twitter Roasting Commenced

DJ Green Villian, a person we’re not terribly familiar with, made himself famous but certainly not for his work on the 1s and 2s. Perhaps bored like the rest of the shut-in nation, Green Villian attempted to put salt on Quincy Jones‘ name while propping up Kanye West and Twitter is correcting course as best they can.

In a now-deleted tweet, DJ Green Villian was apparently embroiled in discussions of which producers are the best like the rest of Twitter has been doing of late. Green Villian, who has the right to prefer Kanye over anyone he wants, made a terrible mistake in saying, “what else did quincy jones do other than michael jackson albums?” and that set off a flurry of responses.

Keeping true to his name, Green Villian doubled down by tweeting, “With all the good music Quincy has made, i prefer Kanye music. What’s so hard to grasp? I don’t care if that n*ggä samples. Guess what, i love samples. Lol.”

With all the good music Quincy has made, i prefer Kanye music. What’s so hard to grasp? I don’t care if that niggä samples. Guess what, i love samples. Lol — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) March 30, 2020

Here’s the part where we remind readers who might agree with Green Villian that Jones, now 87, has over 30 Grammy Awards (including special awards), an Emmy Award, an Academy Award, a Tony Award, the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame among countless other honors. Jones is also the first Black person nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. He’s also the first Black person to be named the musical director and conductor for the Academy Awards.

And that little Michal Jackson jab Green Villian got off? Thriller is estimated to have sold over 60 million copies worldwide and Jones’ input is all over that record. Kanye West has joints, no doubt, but there’s really no rhyme or reason for comparing the two.

Green Villian also issued a challenge to anyone to a QJ vs. Kanye battle but it isn’t clear if anyone has the time to waste on such an effort.

Look, y’all wanna RT some shit put this out there, I’ll go song for song. Kanye vs Quincy Jones production. I’m puttin money up on it. If you not gonna go song for song for money, stop mentioning me. — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) March 30, 2020

I see y’all tweeting and ain’t a niggä sent a “let’s get this shit on” tweet. I’ll go song for song with one of y’all that’s got more Quincy Jones 🔥 than Kanye. Recession must be hittin pockets hard right now. pic.twitter.com/r4uEiSvNtf — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) March 30, 2020

