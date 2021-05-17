DJ Olivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual Harassment: “I Can’t Be Silenced”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Olivia Dope has accused Joe Budden of sexual harassment. A former member of the See The Thing Is podcast that is part of the Joe Budden Network, she took to Instagram to detail how the rapper turned media mogul objectified and belittled her, which she says led to her quitting the show.

Taking to her Instagram page, Olivia Dope explained why she departed the Joe Budden Network about three months ago. After a false start where she said she wanted to get this out to help others who have suffered a similar experience.

“I am here today—still uncomfortable—but find the bravery to speak out on a very embarrassing situation,” said said. “Not only to start my healing process but to help give encouragement to others who have similar stories of sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Olivia Dope then proceeded to go in, with receipts. She said, “On January 18, 2021, Joe Budden sat in on a recording of the female-led podcast I was a part of and continuously made sexual suggestive remarks to me that made me extremely uncomfortable as well as fearful of dampening the mood if I didn’t laugh along while he made those sexual remarks to me… Those moments not only live on the internet forever, it also forced me [into] the decision of quitting the podcast.”

Before continuing, Dope said the experience was embarrassing and traumatizing, and then went into a detailed account of everything that went down during the taping, and how it made her feel. Dope details down to the timestamps of the podcast how Budden violated her with objectifying and degrading commentary in front of fellow co-hosts and production staff. She hopes her account, which includes moments that made into the footage as well as commentary that did not, will prevent people from working with Budden with the hope they don’t experience the trauma she describes.

“I can’t be silenced. I absolutely cannot,” near clip’s conclusion.

But the question many are asking on social media is if this latest incident the one in which Budden will actually get his proper comeuppance? For the most part, Budden has been unscathed since before and after the Me Too era despite accusations and the witnessing of physical and emotional abuse of his famed partners like Tahiry Jose and Esther Baxter, amongst others. Add to this the blood in the water of Budden having a very public fall out with former co-hosts Mal and Rory, the slander is escalating.

Check out a full transcript of Olivia Dope’s breakdown over at Madamenoire.

The full episode, which featured Bridget Kelly, Mandii B and Olivia Dope along with Budden as a special guest, can be seen below. When you line up her time stamps with the content, it’s quite damning.

Olivia Dope has been getting plenty of support on the Internets, while many are wondering if this is the nail in the coffin for Budden. Peep some of the reactions in the gallery and be sure to chime in via the comments.

DJ Olivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual Harassment: “I Can’t Be Silenced” was originally published on hiphopwired.com