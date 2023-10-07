Doja Cat Sports T-Shirt With Alleged Neo-Nazi Sam Hyde, X Reacts

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is no stranger to attracting attention as almost everything she does is under the microscope due to her massive fame and past controversies. Now, the Scarlet artist is facing criticism on X, formerly Twitter, for wearing a t-shirt featuring the image of an alleged neo-Nazi.

Via an Instagram post that she has since deleted and reposted, Doja Cat is seen in a car selfie wearing a t-shirt with Sam Hyde, a comedian, and social media figure who got his first break in 2016 via the Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace show on Adult Swim. Hyde, 38, has previously shown support for Donald Trump and contributed to the legal defense fund of Andre Anglin, the founder and editor of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

As usual, the eagle eyes of social media fans caught the image of Hyde, who is seen holding a semiautomatic rifle, but Doja eventually deleted and reposted the selfie with the t-shirt cropped out. Comments on the post are pointing out that the other image from the previous post is circulating online but Doja has yet to address the criticism.

Doja has been linked with the alt-Right world in the past after fans uncovered that she was participating in alleged racist chat rooms on the platform Tinychat, an issue that seemingly got buried as her fame and artistry grew. With the release of her latest studio album Doja Cat is still very much a huge star despite wanting to shed her connection to the fame she’s gained as a musician.

On X, we’ve gathered some reactions to Doja Cat and the Sam Hyde t-shirt below.

