Donald Trump’s Only Liked Tweet Is Related To ‘Insecure,’ Twitter Wonders If He Lowkey Watches

We are truly in the upside-down if Donald Trump is deeply concerned about Issa and Molly’s friendship.

Following another excellent episode of HBO’s hit comedy show, Insecure, something peculiar happened on Twitter. The current occupant in the White House, Donald Trump’s Twitter account, was getting a lot of attention, and it had nothing to do with the latest stupidity he tweeted but reportedly what he liked instead.

When you go to Trump’s liked tweet section, the only liked tweet is an Insecure-related one from Twitter user @shiningheaux explaining how she wanted the episode to end but, of course, Molly ruined that.

This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly pic.twitter.com/iYnLmPCPYk — Black Lives Matter (@shiningheaux) June 8, 2020

Twitter was absolutely befuddled, and wonder is Donald Trump in the White House watching Insecure from his bunker and is invested in the show just like the rest of us? Or is there someone else handling his account and that person just happens to be a fan of Issa Rae’s brainchild. Chances are high that this might be doing of his small fingers accidentally hitting the like button under the tweet. We don’t think Trump knows what good television is period.

just when you think things can't get weirder pic.twitter.com/cqmVwg00L8 — internet baby (@kirkpate) June 8, 2020

Anyway, the strange occurrence did illicit some hilarious tweets from Twitter users, and we were definitely here for it. You can peep all of the reactions to Trump liking the Insecure-related tweet in the gallery below.

Photo: Merie W. Wallace/HBO / Merie W. Wallace/HBO

