It should surprise no one that after Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly lying about his vicious racist and homophobic attack, y’all president was going to weigh in. (Remember, Jussie initially told the police that the assailants were wearing MAGA hats.)

On Thursday morning, Trump slammed the “Empire” actor, calling the false allegations “racist and dangerous.”

“.@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA,” he tweeted.

First off, someone needs to teach #45 what racism is, because what Jussie may or may have not done wasn’t that. Not to mention, Trump is the same man that retweeted anti-Muslim videos from a white supremacist, called NFL players “son of a bitch” for kneeling during the National Anthem, called for private citizens such as Jemele Hill to lose her job and called Congresswoman Frederica Wilson a liar. He has routinely called African-Americans who don’t support him “low-Q individuals,” Mexicans “rapists” and Muslims “terrorists” all while saying there are some “very fine” white supremacists and Nazis.

Thankfully, there were plenty of people who called out the President’s hypocrisy, reminding him that not only have hate crimes spiked since he’s been office, but that his supporters are also still deplorable human beings regardless of whether Jussie lied about them or not.

Y’all President Slams Jussie Smollett For Allegedly Lying On His MAGA Supporters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com