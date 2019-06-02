Donald Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle Nasty & Of Course There Is Audio

Donald Trump is the king of saying one thing, then denying he ever said it. Of course, in this day and age, there are always receipts.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

So when he tried to deny ever saying he never said “I didn’t know that she was nasty” in reference to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, that absolutely means he did. The thin-skinned Russian appointee felt a ways she had no desire to meet him during his visit to England—and called him a misogynist (where is the lie?) a few years back.

Cheeto even called for an apology.

But there is no need since in the audio of the convo reveals it is exactly what he said.

🔥LIAR🔥@realDonaldTrump falsely claims that he didn’t calL Meghan Markle “nasty,” yet Trump’s “War Room” tweeted video proving that Trump *did* call her nasty.🙄pic.twitter.com/bJUfZxKGdc — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) June 2, 2019

Twitter didn’t take too kindly to the Orange Oaf coming for a Black Queen. Peep the reactions below.

