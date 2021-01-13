Donald Trump Shoe Shiner Geraldo Rivera Finally Gets Wise About His “Loyal Friend”

Donald Trump has enjoyed all of the fanfare and support from conservative media that’s come his way since ascending to the presidency, but now his faux empire is crumbling. Geraldo Rivera, one of Trump’s many lapdogs, is standing with at least one prominent GOP member in calling for the former business mogul’s impeachment and removal from elected office.
By way of a Tuesday night (Jan. 11) tweet, Rivera wrote, “A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see. He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheneyis right.”
Based on Rivera’s tweet, it’s clear that he’s delusional or truly believes that the Democratic Party had it out for Trump but as par for the course for his supporters, shifting the blame to the other side is far easier than accepting it. The so-called insurrection in Washington wasn’t the doing of Democrats or liberals, it was the result of fires stoked by Trump and his lackeys.
Rivera is getting rightfully criticized via social media for his callow, thin support of Rep. Cheney and others who are seeking impeachment of the outgoing president. Trump could have salvaged his legacy by actually fighting for all Americans in the waning days of his presidency.
Instead, he defiantly stoked the fires of a band of conspiracy theorists disguised as patriots who were hellbent on destroying the very symbol of truth, justice, and democracy, defying their own stances as people who love this nation.
Rivera, and others like him who support Trump, are part of the problem and as evidenced by the responses below, those of his ilk will never live it down.
A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see.
He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2021
—
Photo: WENN
Donald Trump Shoe Shiner Geraldo Rivera Finally Gets Wise About His “Loyal Friend” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Has it occurred to you that the reason he was “hounded without mercy” from Day 1 was because we all didn’t refuse to see his crazy and dysfunction?— Brian Zook 🌊🌊🌊🦅🏈! (@anches) January 13, 2021
We weren’t out to destroy him
Only to keep him from destroying us
2.
he’s always been terrible, why were hundreds of thousands of dead Americans not enough to make that clear— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 13, 2021
3.
I wish Republicans like Geraldo were as outraged about Trump’s flippant attitude towards a global pandemic and literal sedition as they were when Obama gave everybody healthcare.— MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) January 13, 2021
4.
In today’s installment of, “I can’t believe this wild ape I tried to make my pet turned around years later and ripped my face off”...— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 13, 2021
This clown is ties to his “loyal friend”, for all time.
The end.
5.
That's funny shit, Geraldo, because WE ALL KNEW THE MOMENT HE CAME DOWN THE ELEVATOR THAT HE WAS A SOCIOPATH.— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 13, 2021
He was not hounded without mercy.
He was criticized for being a shitty president.
There's a difference, you wet bag of hair. pic.twitter.com/wlWfPuXPCC
6.
Uh. . . OK. Let’s see if you can rehabilitate 4 years of pandering sycophancy in one tweet. I’m guessing NO, but I’ve been surprised in the past by successful rehabilitations of pandering sycophants.— Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) January 13, 2021
7.
Geraldo did get some things right:— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) January 13, 2021
- Trump lost the election ✅
- Geraldo failed or refused to see Trump’s psychopathology ✅
- Trump unleashed the mob ✅
- Geraldo agrees with Liz ✅
But the part about blaming Democrats & rationalizing Trump’s rage was absurd! ❌
8.
All the others things Geraldo Rivera will find in Al Capone's vault:— Jay Bertovich, Social Distance Warrior (@JayFromTheBurgh) January 13, 2021
- his dignity
- his sense of responsibility
- all the fucks I give about what he thinks pic.twitter.com/qmaE0YNf2S
9.
Hey @GeraldoRivera...maybe instead of “hounding without mercy” Democrats were simply doing their jobs to hold accountable a president who was guilty of the corruption and treason you “refused to see” and which led to the deadly insurrection... #Trump https://t.co/XNDpOs4wBB— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 13, 2021
10.
You are the most willfully ignorant person on earth. TRUMP is not the victim here. He was “hounded for years” because he’s spent them committing crimes, lying, and literally decimating the nation while jackasses like you painted him as a savior and legitimized a TERRORIST.— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈 (@AmoneyResists) January 13, 2021