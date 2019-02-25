Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him

Case in point: Donald Trump lashed out on Monday morning because of Spike Lee’s Oscar acceptance speech that called for folks to mobilize and “do the right thing” for the 2020 presidential election.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize,” the BlackKKlansman director said. “Let’s all be in the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

Adding, “Let’s do the right thing!”

Pres. Trump slams Spike Lee, calling the director's speech at the #Oscars a "racist hit on your President." "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner," Lee said last night. "Let's all mobilize…Let's do the right thing!" https://t.co/aoHCsiKBmp pic.twitter.com/hI2Un41Yns — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

This prompted Trump, the same man that once referred to Nazis as “some fine people,” to tweet how much he believes he’s done for African-Americans. Once again, making it about him.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Just to be clear: Spike never mentioned Trump’s name and in no way has Trump ever done anything intentionally to help us as a community. Ever. That, and how is a speech asking people to choose love over hate “racist?”

Make is make sense y’all.

Folks were not here for the President’s immature and factually incorrect claims and took to Twitter to let him know.

