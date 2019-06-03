Don’t Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala

For the third year in a row, Tina Lawson has thrown her Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater in Santa Monica, California. The event is to raise money for arts education and the WACO Theater and they raised over $2M dollars! No surprise as the gala chairpersons were Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Lala Anthony. I love that the Destiny’s Child group got together for a good cause!
The event also gives out awards. Tyler Perry won the Trailblazer Award while Shea Moisture founder (and sponsor), Richelieu Dennis won Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The special musical guest was none other than Maxwell.
The event theme was the Lion King. Tina Knowles told Variety, “My kids [Beyoncé and Solange] and I watched The Lion King probably 20 times, so there was a big push for Beyoncé to do the voice of Nala.” The movie comes out in a little over the month, so having this theme is also a big push for the movie.
Given the theme, you know Black excellence came out in style! Check out our favorite looks, including Beyoncé who showed up looking like the Lion Queen! You also don’t want to miss Blue Ivy and her super cute look.
1. TINA KNOWLES-LAWSONSource:Getty
Mama Tina game to slay in this peacock gown. We love her soft waves and red lip!
2. TINA KNOWLES-LAWSONSource:Getty
Issa lewk!
3. MICHELLE WILLIAMSSource:Getty
So here for this leather ponytail.
4. MICHELLE WILLIAMSSource:Getty
Wearing House of Chapple.
5. KELLY ROWLANDSource:Getty
Gala co-host Kelly Rowland didn’t come to play with this intricate makeup and ponytail.
6. KELLY ROWLANDSource:Getty
Suited in style.
7. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish arrives in an oversized fur hat.
8. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty
Wearing Deviant Lavie and a Aira Novosel hat.
9. CHLOE x HALLESource:Getty
10. CHLOE x HALLESource:Getty
11. MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEYSource:Getty
Marjorie Harvey out here icing us out! Love the feathery eyes. Steve looking dapper and also giving us some style with tye dye.
12. MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEYSource:Getty
Icicles and tye dye.
13. WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Saweetie served us war paint vibes with this top knot and makeup.
14. WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
In Rc Caylan Atelier.
15. LENA WAITHESource:Getty
Lena Waithe arrived with pastel hair and we’re feeling it!
16. LENA WAITHESource:Getty
Tye dye perfection.
17. MARSAI MARTINSource:Getty
Actress and producer Marsai Martin gave us some glittery eye embellishments!
18. MARSAI MARTINSource:Getty
Young lady in red.
19. BEYONCÉ
The Queen herself in a custom made feathery catsuit by Georges Hobeika.
20. BLUE IVY
The princess.