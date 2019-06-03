Don’t Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala

For the third year in a row, Tina Lawson has thrown her Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater in Santa Monica, California. The event is to raise money for arts education and the WACO Theater and they raised over $2M dollars! No surprise as the gala chairpersons were Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Lala Anthony. I love that the Destiny’s Child group got together for a good cause!

The event also gives out awards. Tyler Perry won the Trailblazer Award while Shea Moisture founder (and sponsor), Richelieu Dennis won Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The special musical guest was none other than Maxwell.

The event theme was the Lion King. Tina Knowles told Variety, “My kids [Beyoncé and Solange] and I watched The Lion King probably 20 times, so there was a big push for Beyoncé to do the voice of Nala.” The movie comes out in a little over the month, so having this theme is also a big push for the movie.

Given the theme, you know Black excellence came out in style! Check out our favorite looks, including Beyoncé who showed up looking like the Lion Queen! You also don’t want to miss Blue Ivy and her super cute look.

