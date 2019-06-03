HomePhotos

Don’t Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala

Posted June 3, 2019

For the third year in a row, Tina Lawson has thrown her Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater in Santa Monica, California. The event is to raise money for arts education and the WACO Theater and they raised over $2M dollars! No surprise as the gala chairpersons were Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Lala Anthony. I love that the Destiny’s Child group got together for a good cause!

The event also gives out awards. Tyler Perry won the Trailblazer Award while Shea Moisture founder (and sponsor), Richelieu Dennis won Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The special musical guest was none other than Maxwell.

The event theme was the Lion King. Tina Knowles told Variety, “My kids [Beyoncé and Solange] and I watched The Lion King probably 20 times, so there was a big push for Beyoncé to do the voice of Nala.” The movie comes out in a little over the month, so having this theme is also a big push for the movie.

Given the theme, you know Black excellence came out in style! Check out our favorite looks, including Beyoncé who showed up looking like the Lion Queen! You also don’t want to miss Blue Ivy and her super cute look.

Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite.

Don’t Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON

TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON Source:Getty

Mama Tina game to slay in this peacock gown. We love her soft waves and red lip!

2. TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON

TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON Source:Getty

Issa lewk!

3. MICHELLE WILLIAMS

MICHELLE WILLIAMS Source:Getty

So here for this leather ponytail.

4. MICHELLE WILLIAMS

MICHELLE WILLIAMS Source:Getty

Wearing House of Chapple.

5. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

Gala co-host Kelly Rowland didn’t come to play with this intricate makeup and ponytail.

6. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

Suited in style.

7. TIFFANY HADDISH

TIFFANY HADDISH Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish arrives in an oversized fur hat.

8. TIFFANY HADDISH

TIFFANY HADDISH Source:Getty

Wearing Deviant Lavie and a Aira Novosel hat.

9. CHLOE x HALLE

CHLOE x HALLE Source:Getty

10. CHLOE x HALLE

CHLOE x HALLE Source:Getty

11. MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEY

MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEY Source:Getty

Marjorie Harvey out here icing us out! Love the feathery eyes. Steve looking dapper and also giving us some style with tye dye.

12. MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEY

MARJORIE HARVEY AND STEVE HARVEY Source:Getty

Icicles and tye dye.

13. WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala – Arrivals

WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

Saweetie served us war paint vibes with this top knot and makeup.

14. WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala – Arrivals

WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Rc Caylan Atelier.

15. LENA WAITHE

LENA WAITHE Source:Getty

Lena Waithe arrived with pastel hair and we’re feeling it!

16. LENA WAITHE

LENA WAITHE Source:Getty

Tye dye perfection.

17. MARSAI MARTIN

MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty

Actress and producer Marsai Martin gave us some glittery eye embellishments!

18. MARSAI MARTIN

MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty

Young lady in red.

19. BEYONCÉ

The Queen herself in a custom made feathery catsuit by Georges Hobeika.

20. BLUE IVY

View this post on Instagram

THE QUEEN #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahsaloninc

A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealfarinah) on

The princess.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close