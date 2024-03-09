Listen Live

Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole

Published on March 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

Source: R1 / other

Drake has recently been spotted with another woman. This may have not been on your Bingo card. According to The Shade Room, Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole was spotted on a low-key date with The Boy.

Who Is Brooklyn Nikole?

The beautiful, Brooklyn Nikole is a 21-year-old entrepreneur and sisters with one of the current queens of Hip-Hop, Latto. Nikole has her cosmetic line called, Beauty By Brooklyn. When the ATL native isn’t getting to the bag she also loves uploading Tik Tok’s with her big sis Latto.

 

Check out some photos of Drake’s alleged boo thang, Brooklyn Nikole below!

 

RELATED: Slaughter Gang Ish? 21 Savage Artist, Baby Drill Spotted at Latto’s Sis B-Day Party

RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

RELATED: Drake Spotted With Insanely Thick Model Zmeena Orr, Internet Assumes He’s Blowing Her Back Out

HOMEPAGE

Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

More From KYSDC
Trending
40 items
Celebrity News

Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole

Entertainment

Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)

Music

The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)

Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Married At First Sight Casting
Reality TV

Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
The DMV

“It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception
Reality TV

Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

CORRECTION-ISRAEL-US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS
Celebrity News

Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close