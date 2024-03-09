Who Is Brooklyn Nikole?
The beautiful, Brooklyn Nikole is a 21-year-old entrepreneur and sisters with one of the current queens of Hip-Hop, Latto. Nikole has her cosmetic line called, Beauty By Brooklyn. When the ATL native isn’t getting to the bag she also loves uploading Tik Tok’s with her big sis Latto.
Check out some photos of Drake’s alleged boo thang, Brooklyn Nikole below!
RELATED: Slaughter Gang Ish? 21 Savage Artist, Baby Drill Spotted at Latto’s Sis B-Day Party
RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
RELATED: Drake Spotted With Insanely Thick Model Zmeena Orr, Internet Assumes He’s Blowing Her Back Out
Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Drake Calls For Tory Lanez To Be Released From Prison & Immediately Sparks Backlash
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
20 Creepiest Things To Whisper In Someone’s Ear While Hugging
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland