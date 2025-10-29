Drake Sued For Promoting Gambling On Stake, Social Media Recites “Meet The Grahams”

Drake just can’t seem to keep his distance from lawsuits.

Fresh off the dismissal of his UMG case, the rapper’s now been named in a new one filed by a man named Justin Killham from Missouri.

The basis of the filing accuses Drake, Adin Ross, and online gambling giant Stake of promoting illegal online gambling practices “under deeply fraudulent pretenses.”

If you’re a follower of either of them, you’re no stranger to seeing them promote the platform to their millions of followers, which Killham says makes Drake seem like Stake’s “unofficial mascot” claiming it’s “quietly corrosive” and that “he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel.”

The lawsuit goes on to suggest that the money they’re advertising through bets isn’t really their own, and they’re actually playing with house money, so “any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states.”

The filing reads that the nearly 200 million followers Drizzy has across Instagram and X can clearly see the Stake affiliations in his bio, and “that placement puts it ahead of his other ventures.”

Claims that the gambling company’s practices “threaten the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people” are front and center of the filing that was made in a Missouri court on Monday.

Despite the accusations, Stake says it hasn’t been served any official paperwork and denies any wrongdoing.

“We reject allegations that have been made in the media in relation to this potential claim and will vigorously defend this and all such claims,” its statement reads.

Drake’s been showing off his astronomical sports bets on the platform over the years, including $800,000 on the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to win the U.S. Open, and a June 2025 screenshot that showed he’d gambled with $124.5 million the month prior.

