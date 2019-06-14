Drake snagged his first championship ring last night even though he’s never actually played an NBA game of basketball. The game might have been in Oakland, but Drake was leading the celebration in his hometown so he could be with the people.

And a man of the people he was as he cruised around Jurassic Park with the top down shaking the hands of fellow fans. This, of course, was after he gave a post-game interview wearing an official championship hat, only worn by team players.

All of which led to him being one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

Drake Won An NBA Championship Last Night And #BlackTwitter Wants To Know How Many Points He Dropped was originally published on hellobeautiful.com