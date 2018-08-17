Dwyane Wade Offers Jimmy Butler The Fade & Taper Over Complimenting His Wife Gabrielle Union

💧 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Dwyane Wade might be on his way out as an elite ballplayer in the NBA, but he is definitely in the Fade Administration Hall Of Fame in our books. After Jimmy Butler dropped Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union a rather thirst-heavy comment on a photo, Wade let that Chicago strong hand loose and let his basketball combatant know it’s on sight if he slips again.

How it all started, Union dropped off a photo via Instagram from a location in Italy in a wet t-shirt and bikini bottoms, prompting Butler to drop a comment of “WELL DAMN!!” on the ‘Gram. D Wade, who last played for the Miami Heat and a former teammate of Butler with the Chicago Bulls, was ready for all the smoke after he let the Minnesota Timberwolves star know that he has one more time to drool over his woman via Butler’s IG page.

“Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, bad and the ugly is like,” Wade said in the comments on Butler latest IG post.

Twitter is on fire right now and D Wade is trending for reasons. Basically, folks, don’t talk crazy on Gabrielle Union’s page. Show some respect.

