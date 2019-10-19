Dwyane Wade & Rick Ross Special Edition Way of Wade Sneakers Drop Saturday [Photos]

Dwyane Wade‘s playing days in the NBA may be over, but he’s still making moves. The future Hall of Fame linked with Rick Ross to drop a special edition of his Way of Wade signature sneakers that drop this Saturday.

The collab consists of two models (Way of Wade is the result of Wade teaming with Chinese athletic brand Li-Ning), actually. The shoes in the collection—The Way of Wade 7 (WOW7) and the Essence Ace II—pay homage to Rozay and D. Wade’s impact on the city of Miami.

The WOW7 is a performance shoe and gets a black, purple and gold colorway of the shoe Wade rocked last on the court. It features a removable crown that wraps along the midsole and heel, which serves as a wink to Ross and the artwork from his Rather You Than Me album. The Essence Ace II, on the other hand, is a lifestyle shoe and gets a tonal red upper that includes textures like reptile suede, tumbled leather and reflective hits of gold “Rick Ross” on the toe box.

Both limited edition models (the WOW7’s are individually numbered up to 500) drop Oct. 19 and will be available at www.wayofwade.com and if you’re in Miami, at The Edition Boutique. The WOW7 run for $300 while the Ace II will cost you $200.

Check out detailed photos below.

