Bootleg Tony Stark AKA Elon Musk Unveiled Tesla’s New ‘Cybertruck’, Twitter Clowned It

Elon Musk and his company Tesla has a lot of money to waste, and he made that abundantly clear with the unveiling of his company’s new “Cybertruck”‘ an electric pickup truck on Thursday (Nov.22).

The very unusual vehicle that looks like something out of the 1982 film Blade Runner starring Harrison Ford comes in three models: a single-motor rear-wheel drive for $39,900, a dual-motor all-wheel drive for $49,900 and a tri-motor all-wheel drive for $69,900.

Now despite its very cyberpunk look, which Musk before its unveiling hinted at and stated he didn’t care how people would feel about, the Cybertruck boasts some pretty impressive specs. According to Tesla’s CEO, the most expensive model can tow up to up to 14,000 pounds, can go 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge, and hit a top speed of 130 MPH.

The night should have been a big one for Musk and his company, but the presentation hit a bit of a snag. During a demonstration showing off the truck’s toughness, the side of the vehicle was hit with a sledgehammer by Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, and it didn’t even leave a dent. The Cybertruck is made out of the same metal that is used on the SpaceX rocket, and it’s also supposed to be bulletproof with Musk boasting the doors could withstand a bullet from 9mm handgun.

When it came time to the test the “shatterproof” windows on the truck, the designer lobbed a metal ball at one of the windows, and it cracked.

Thinking the second time will produce better results, he hurled the metal ball at a back window, and it also cracked. Responding to the hiccup, Musk stated, “Maybe that was a little too hard,” and continued the presentation with the truck’s messed up windows.

What do we know about Elon Musk's wild-looking vehicle so far? It can reach 60mph in 2.9 seconds, it’s 231.7 inches long, tows 7,500 pounds and… that “shatterproof” glass might not be as sturdy as promised #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/TvynvYBH9U — CNET (@CNET) November 22, 2019

TMZ is reporting that Musk was furious following the flop of a presentation, and Forbes states that his net worth dropped $770 million as well.

As you can imagine, the internet found the presentation quite hilarious and had plenty of jokes. You can hit the gallery below to see the reactions to the Cybertruck and its “shatterproof” windows below.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

