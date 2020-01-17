Eminem is at a stage of his career where he could easily rest on his laurels and bask in his lyrical legacy, but it is apparent that he’s not yet content in that aspect. The Detroit rapper shocked the world with the surprise drop of his 11th studio album Music To Be Murdered By and Twitter has all the reactions.

The rapper born Marshall Mathers turned 47 last October, but it’s clear that his long years in the game haven’t dulled his desire to rhyme, and ultimately offend. Music To Be Murdered By is typical Em fare; over-the-top lyrics, expert delivery, and perhaps subject matter that might come off as offensive to many but without a doubt on-brand for the veteran wordsmith.

Music To Be Murdered By also features a healthy number of guests. Young M.A shows up for a scene-stealing turn on “Unaccommodating,” while Em’s longtime friend and Bad vs. Evil rhyme partner Royce Da 5’9 dropped another top-shelf verse on “You Gon’ Learn.”

Other features Ed Sheeran on “Those Kinda Nights” and Skylar Grey on “Leaving Heaven” are standard offerings based on his releases over the years. Nickel Nine makes another appearance alongside Denaun Porter, Q-Tip, and Black Thought on the blistering posse cut “Yah Yah” and three-quarters of Slaughterhouse show up for the track “I Will.”

However, one of the more unexpected guests was the late Juice WRLD on “Godzilla,” which appears to be an early fan favorite if the reaction online is any indication.

On Twitter, Eminem’s name and his Slim Shady nickname are both trending and we’ve collected some of the reactions to Music To Be Murdered By below.

Check out the album while you’re here and peep the video for “Darkness” as well.

—

Photo: Getty

Slim Shady Back: Eminem Drops 11th Studio LP ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com