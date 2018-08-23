Kobe Bryant has been ruling the court for so long that it’s hard to believe the NBA legend just left his thirties today. Yep, Black Mamba is 40 years old. The Philadelphia native made history playing for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016 and led his team to five NBA championships. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an Oscar winner. Bryant is not only sports history but he is American history.

He has also been dropping knowledge for more than 20 years. Check out these powerful quotes from the Black Mamba.

Epic Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Is The Black Mamba was originally published on newsone.com