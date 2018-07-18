Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Today would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. As the world celebrates his life, check out Madiba’s most powerful speeches.
1. Speech At His Trial For Sabotage — He Was Sentenced To Life In Prison (1964)
2. Speech After Being Released From Prison (1990)
3. Nelson Mandela First Address to a Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress (1990)
4. President Nelson Mandela Inauguration Speech (1994)
5. Mandela’s Final Speech in SA National Chambers (1999)
6. Nelson Mandela at Harvard (1998)
7. Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco (2000)
