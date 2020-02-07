CLOSE
The Beautiful Ladies Of ‘Pose,’ Niecy Nash, Melina Matsoukas & Lashana Lynch Radiate At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Posted February 7, 2020

2020 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

On Thursday (Feb. 7), the best of the best flocked to Beverly Hills for the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon presented by Ford.

This year, the event made history by awarding the mostly Black transgender cast of the hit ballroom scene drama PoseMj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Dominique Jackson— along with one of the show’s writers, producers and directors Janet Mock

In addition, 007 star Lashana Lynch, Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas and Claws and When They See Us star Niecy Nash were also honored for their many contributions to the industry and beyond.

Remember: In order to be it, you need to see it and all of these beautiful Black women provide each of us, including our little girls, a chance to see themselves on the big and small screens. Not just as a reflection of ourselves, but in them, we can see ourselves as heroes.

While the luncheon is most definitely about celebrating these amazing trailblazers, it’s also an opportunity for Black Hollywood to stunt and show off their best lewks. So from our girl Aisha Hinds to Issa Rae, Alfre Woodard, and many more, here’s a look at all the fabulous style that hit the Essence red carpet.

1. ailie Sahar, Honoree Janet Mock, Honoree Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, and Honoree Mj Rodriguez

ailie Sahar, Honoree Janet Mock, Honoree Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, and Honoree Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty

2. Hailie Sahar, Robin Thede, and Angelica Ross

Hailie Sahar, Robin Thede, and Angelica Ross Source:Getty

3. Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, and Billy Porter

Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, and Billy Porter Source:Getty

4. Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds Source:Getty

5. Cynthia Bailey and Kym Whitley

Cynthia Bailey and Kym Whitley Source:Getty

6. Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty

7. Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch Source:Getty

8. Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch Source:Getty

9. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

10. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

11. Melina Matsoukas

Melina Matsoukas Source:Getty

12. Loni Love, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks and Kym Whitley

Loni Love, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks and Kym Whitley Source:Getty

13. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

14. Ella Balinska

Ella Balinska Source:Getty

15. Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne Source:Getty

16. Kiki Layne, Lena Waithe, and Shahadi Wright Joseph

Kiki Layne, Lena Waithe, and Shahadi Wright Joseph Source:Getty

17. Simone Missick

Simone Missick Source:Getty

18. BET CEO Debra L. Lee, June Ambrose, Debra Martin Chase, Cynthia Erivo, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks, and Essence Ventures Founder & Chairman Richelieu Dennis

BET CEO Debra L. Lee, June Ambrose, Debra Martin Chase, Cynthia Erivo, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks, and Essence Ventures Founder & Chairman Richelieu Dennis Source:Getty

19. Aisha Hinds, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, and Victoria Mahoney

Aisha Hinds, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, and Victoria Mahoney Source:Getty

20. Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds Source:Getty

21. Ava DuVernay and CCH Pounder

Ava DuVernay and CCH Pounder Source:Getty

22. Essence Director of Live Events and Experiential Jovanca Maitland

Essence Director of Live Events and Experiential Jovanca Maitland Source:Getty

23. Bresha Webb and Marsai Martin

Bresha Webb and Marsai Martin Source:Getty

24. Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy Porter

Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy Porter Source:Getty

25. Brittany Howard, Quinta Brunson, and Robin Thede

Brittany Howard, Quinta Brunson, and Robin Thede Source:Getty

26. Melina Matsoukas

Melina Matsoukas Source:Getty

27. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

28. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

29. Arica Himmel

Arica Himmel Source:Getty

30. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter Source:Getty

31. Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph Source:Getty

32. Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais Source:Getty

33. Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard Source:Getty

34. Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy Porter

Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy Porter Source:Getty

35. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

36. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine Source:Getty

37. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

38. Melina Matsoukas & Issa Rae

Melina Matsoukas & Issa Rae Source:Getty

39. Danielle Brooks and Billy Porter

Danielle Brooks and Billy Porter Source:Getty

40. Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Getty

41. Dondré Whitfield

Dondré Whitfield Source:Getty

42. Logan Browning

Logan Browning Source:Getty

43. Storm Reid and Ava DuVernay

Storm Reid and Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

44. Janelle Monáe and Garcelle Beauvais

Janelle Monáe and Garcelle Beauvais Source:Getty

45. Lena Waithe and Yvonne Orji

Lena Waithe and Yvonne Orji Source:Getty

46. Issa Rae and Niecy Nash

Issa Rae and Niecy Nash Source:Getty

47. Niecy Nash and Cynthia Erivo

Niecy Nash and Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

48. Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe

Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

49. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

50. Jenifer Lewis

Jenifer Lewis Source:Nigel Degraff

51. Michelle Ebanks and Moana Luu with Ford Motor Company’s Raj Register and Dee Guerrero

Michelle Ebanks and Moana Luu with Ford Motor Company’s Raj Register and Dee Guerrero Source:Nigel Degraff

