Baddies Rocked Beads, Bobs, and Blonde Brows to ESSENCE Fashion House

ESSENCE Fashion House drew designers, editors, influencers, and industry professionals together for a day of looking towards the future of fashion week.

Guests gathered at Second, an event space in Midtown Manhattan, where the seasonal event featured panels highlighting the history of fashion, managing mental health while working in the industry, and examining efforts to promote sustainable style.

The fits were top-tier. Attendees showed up in oversized denim, chartreuse silk, knitwear, and customized sneakers.

The beauty choices did not disappoint either. It was a sea of crimson lips, sleek bobs, fun braids, fresh faces, flowing locks, and spicy cuts.

President & CEO of Essence Ventures Caroline Wanga educated the crowd about the history of starter jackets. Chocolate Clothing founder Kwaku Bediako, Essence Ventures Chief of Staff & Diasporic Engagement Barkue Tubman Zawolo, and Founder & CEO of TheFolklore Amira Rasool discussed African fashion and garment construction with CEO/Founder of EveryStylishGirl Nana Agyemang. McMullen founder Sherri McMullen, Designer Tia Adeola, and jewelry designer Bernard James explored the consumer profile of those purchasing Black luxury.

Attendees sipped cocktails and glasses of prosecco while complimenting one another’s outfits before hopping on the virtual runway. They also shopped from the SOKO MRKT, a space for emerging and established designers. The SOKO marketplace offers vendor opportunities to new and senior brands.

See some of our favorite beauty looks from ESSENCE Fashion House 2023 below.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy’s ‘Fashion Killa’ Chronicles Why High Fashion Can’t Afford To Leave Hip-Hop Behind

3 Black Owned Accessory Brands To Take On Your Summer Travels

