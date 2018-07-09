Essence Fest Day 2 Was Turned Up At The Superdome

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was the place to be Saturday night as Day 2 of 2018 Essence Fest in New Orleans was in effect. Global Grind got the opportunity to check out amazing performances from R&B singers Kelela, Daniel Caesar and none other than the legendary Mary J. Blige. Everyone killed their sets and of course, Mary brought the house DOWN as she ran through her classics.

