Even Naomi Felt ‘Vogue’ Was Wrong For Kim Kardashian’s Black Woman-Inspired Editorial

Kim Kardashian’s most recent cover story for the American edition of Vogue Magazine has been met with various points of controversy, from the reaction to it by her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West to many who felt that the cover should’ve went to Vogue‘s late longtime editor André Leon Talley who died last month — him being a Black man also would’ve made for a fitting BHM tribute as well, according to critics.

However, many have found another reason to call out the publication’s latest issue and cover star: the whole shoot is inspired by iconic images of famous Black women! Take a look below to see where it all started:

Following the post from popular fashion satire account @diet_prada (seen above), which adds the sarcastic caption “Kim and Vogue said ‘Black History Month’,” many people agreed with over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments. What many weren’t expecting though was a like from pioneering Black supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Although it appears her like has disappeared from the post, many people in the comments confirmed it was there and even witnessed it for themselves before it was removed. Nobody would blame Naomi either way, especially when seeing Kim styled in near-identical poses and wardrobe as Beyoncé from her 2016 “Sorry” music video, Nina Simone from the late ’60s and a cover spread Naomi herself did for the magazine’s November 2020 issue. The post also adds a side-by-side style comparison of Kim over the years copying identical outfits that Naomi wore on the runway and in public throughout the ’90s.

While the debate should probably be less with the KKW Beauty CEO and more with the stylists and creative team on the shoot, we can’t help but think that many of those out there have some valid points when it comes to their critiques. Do you agree?

Take a look below to see how people are reacting on social media to Kim’s new Vogue spread, and whether or not it could be deemed as cultural appropriation of Black women:

Even Naomi Felt ‘Vogue’ Was Wrong For Kim Kardashian’s Black Woman-Inspired Editorial was originally published on blackamericaweb.com