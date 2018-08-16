Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop’s Next Style Icon

Young Thug ain’t no joke when it comes to this fashion thing.

Thugga has paved his own lane not only as a unique emcee with rare melodic flows — but his sense of style is out of this world.

Many people try to copy Thug’s drip, but there’s a difference between having style and being fashionable. Fashionable people wear whatever is on trend and attempt to pull it off by any means necessary. But folks with style can wear a napkin and make it look like the most expensive ensemble you’ve ever seen. Thugga is the latter, and we love seeing every moment of it.

In honor of the Fashion Killa’s 26th birthday — check out all the times Young Thug was hip hop’s next and BEST style icon.

