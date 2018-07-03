It’s Summer time, and these are the perfect duets to listen to and sing with your Bae.
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind Us Of Black Love was originally published on globalgrind.com
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind Us Of Black Love
10 photos Launch gallery
1. The Roots – “You Got Me” ft.Erykah Badu & Eve
1 of 10
2. Avant – “My First Love” ft. Keke Wyatt
2 of 10
3. Beyoncé & Jay-Z – “LoveHappy”
3 of 10
4. Lauryn Hill – “Nothing Even Matters” ft. D’Angelo
4 of 10
5. Method Man &Mary J.Blige – “All I Need”
5 of 10
6. Usher & Alicia Key – ” My Boo”
6 of 10
7. Lloyd ft. Ashanti – “Southside”
7 of 10
8. Erykah Badu- “Love Of My Life” ft. Common
8 of 10
9. Eric Benet & Tamia – “Spend My Life”
9 of 10
10. Wyclef Jean ft. Claudette Oritz – “Two Wrongs”
10 of 10