‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Published on June 21, 2024

Birthday Bash Atlanta weekend is here again! You know what that means right?! Hot 107.9 hits the city every year with star-studded lineup, and this year was no exception. History was held at State Farm Arena, the weekend kicked off with our annual ‘Who’s Hot’ contest to see who will be the lucky winner to open up for Birthday Bash ATL 2024. If you’re not here you missed out on one of the biggest parties of the year! Two words to describe why ATL is the place to be this weekend…Latto & friends. Why? Errrbody love Latto so expect the unexpected!!

The atmosphere was full of excitement and celebration as everyone sang along to their favorite songs and danced the night away. Birthday Bash Atlanta Weekend is truly an unforgettable experience, and if you didn’t make it this year, you’ll definitely want to mark your calendar for next year’s event. Don’t miss out on the fun!

1. Quisha Announced As The Winner

Quisha Announced As The Winner Source:R1

2. Quisha Announced As The Winner

Quisha Announced As The Winner Source:R1

3. Quisha Announced As The Winner

Quisha Announced As The Winner Source:R1

4. OJ Da Juiceman

OJ Da Juiceman Source:R1

5. Khaotic

Khaotic Source:R1

6. Bunny

Bunny Source:R1

7. Fine China

Fine China Source:R1

8. Neecy J

Neecy J Source:R1

9. Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee Source:R1

10. Shawde

Shawde Source:R1

11. Bands Got It

Bands Got It Source:R1

12. Princess Richie

Princess Richie Source:R1

13. Lor Sosa

Lor Sosa Source:R1

14. Sagod

Sagod Source:R1

15. Highway Grizz

Highway Grizz Source:R1

16. Block Boy

Block Boy Source:R1

17. D Watkins

D Watkins Source:R1

18. The King Roscoe

The King Roscoe Source:R1

Congratulations to our first winner of the Who’s Hot competition 

19. SEEJAY

SEEJAY Source:R1

20. D Money The Soldier

D Money The Soldier Source:R1

21. Ty Brazy

Ty Brazy Source:R1

22. WHAT The Artist

WHAT The Artist Source:R1

