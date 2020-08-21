Ewing Athletics & Onyx Collaborate For New Ewing Hi Colorway

Around the same time that Patrick Ewing was rocking rims, hitting fadeaway’s, and blocking shots for the New York Knicks, Hip-Hop’s grimmest trio known as the Onyx were encouraging listeners to “SLAM” across the board before reminding us that we were living in our “Last Dayz” (those cuts went HARD!).

Now 25 years later two of New York’s 90’s culture icons have come together to collaborate on a new colorway for the fan favorite Ewing Athletic HI’s that pay homage to the 25th anniversary of Onyx’s All We Got Iz Us album. Inspired by the gloomy mean face album cover to Onyx’s street classic sophomore album, the Ewing HI’s will feature a black, red and grey colorway and boast the classic Onyx logo on the tongue for all to see.

Fredo Starr is excited to see the brand he helped build continue to influence the culture today and praises Patrick Ewing’s sneakers for collaborating with Queen’s grittiest rap group.

“Onyx has the best logo in hip-hop, Ewing has the best shoe in hip-hop, so this is a classic,” continued Fredro. “Ewing played for the Knicks, but we were rocking with him since the Georgetown days – I don’t even know how many orange and blue joints I had. Onyx partnering with Ewing is that New York. Can’t get more New York than this.”

Check out pics of the The Onyx x Ewing Rogue HI ‘All We Got Iz Us’ joints and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop on August 24th on EwingAthletics.com.

