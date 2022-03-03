Explosion In Silver Spring, MD Apartments Causes Residents To Run For Their Lives [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Thursday morning (3/3/22) a massive irruption exploded more than a dozen units at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring. This explosion caused residents to run for their lives as nothing would be the same from that point on. Montgomery County fire officials shared that 10 people were transported to hospital.

This community also wants answers on how and why this happened. So far some buildings are unsafe to re-enter so there’s just faith that no one was left inside during the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation but officials say it may have been a gas leak. Tomorrow morning’s plan by fire officials is to sort through explosion remains at the scene and determine if there were any fatalities. We are keeping all residents in our prayers.

