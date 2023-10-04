Face Masks & Polka Dots: Usher’s Bold Paris Fashion Week ‘Fits Draw Major Side-Eye

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The R&B legend has been overseas performing at a residency at La Seine Musicale that runs through Oct. 5. and has found some time between sets to attend some fashion shows.

To go check out the wares at Balenciaga’s Spring 2024 show, he rocked a daring all-black fit that included a double-breasted coat and a mask with holes strategically placed to show his face. He appeared to wear a simple black shirt and pants but surprised everyone with a pair of thigh-high leather boots outfitted with biker denim-like details. The 44-year-old finished the look with white gloves and his iconic “U” chain.

The fashion-forward ‘fit wasn’t a one-off for Usher, who’s clearly having fun this Fashion Week, so he decided to turn heads again at the Marni Show. While seated next to Erykah Badu and Quavo, Usher wore a red suit with black polka dots and matching red leather gloves. He finished the look with a chain tucked under his collar, black shades and a chunky red sneaker.

The Atlanta native also kept it on brand at the Chanel show, donning the French Luxury Fashion House’s iconic tweed jacket in black and white and a bevy of pearl necklaces. Staying within the black and white theme, he wore a black bolo tie with a bejeweled charm and several rings.

Fashion aside, Usher’s hot off the announcement that he’ll perform at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Recently, in an interview with Zane Lowe, he talked about the call from Jay-Z –whose Roc Nation company is in charge of the NFL’s entertainment– breaking the news that he’d be taking the stage at Allegiant Stadium.

“But when I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Usher said. “He’s like, ‘the Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

However, social media won’t let Usher ball out in style and promptly roasted his fashion choices. See the reactions below.

