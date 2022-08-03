Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Grab an ice cold, refreshing Coca Cola, some boiled peanuts and celebrate National Georgia Day. The national holiday is observed today (August 3), which commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent GA below.

The 13th colony and the 4th state to enter the Union, National Georgia Day recognizes the natural wonders and immense complexities of this bastion of Southern culture. Its’ rich history is ripe with civil rights leaders, who served as change agents at the height of the movement. Visitors are often surprised by the rise of Black wealth in the state’s capital, which features the nation’s leading Black doctors, political figures, attorneys and entertainers.

When people think of Georgia, they may reference pioneering talents like Outkast and The Dungeon Family or a plate of ten piece hot, lemon pepper wings. The soul and comfort that comes from the state of Georgia is felt by anyone who lands on its red clayed soil.

Peaches are to Georgia what sunshine is to summer – essential.

Basically, Georgia’s an amalgamation of creativity, Black leadership and movement. Not only does the state produce peach orchards and cotton fields, it makes up the world’s most masterful artists, musicians, writers, poets and actors. Once you visit the state, you have a better understanding of how the world’s greatest talents are birthed there. It’s in the red clay.

Check out our list of famous actors who were born in the state of Georgia below:

