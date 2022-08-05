93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The industry can be pretty rough on the celebrities of Hollywood, resulting in public breakdowns, bouts with drug abuse and, yes, pop stars shaving their heads to the shock of many.

A move of defiance that reached its peak back in 2007 when pop icon Britney Spears went from goldilocks to Mr. Clean, many see it now happening to pop-rap superstar Doja Cat after she recently decided at random to shave both her head and eyebrows.

The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker appeared to brush off any concern that fans were showing toward her decision to go bald, joking that the “Terri Joe’s and country girls” of her fanbase got it all wrong. “I’m just fine,” she quipped, turning on her best attempt at Southern twang and adding, “I’m doing dandy.” Still, fans aren’t completely wrong in questioning her brash decision following a handful of drama the budding star found herself in recently.

Just days ago she made headlines after cursing out fans on Twitter that complained she was being a source of negativity on the platform, resulting in the star temporarily losing Reply privileges based on the crude messages she was trying to send. In one drafted post, she attempted to write a fan, “youre obessed with me you f*ckin dog find another hobby” [sic], meanwhile another message that failed to send similarly said, “find a new hobby you f*cking ghoul.”

See below for the few very explicit ones that actually did get posted to her Twitter:

Although its perfectly normal for women to defy social norms and get a buzz cut — Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” collaborator Saweetie just did it recently! — it’s not surprising that some might show concern given those wild statements seen above. Thoughts?

Check out what some are saying below about a clean cut cat — Doja Cat, that is! — and let us know what you think about the new ‘do as well:

Fans React To Doja Cat Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows was originally published on blackamericaweb.com