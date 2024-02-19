Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards

Awards season is in full swing and the BAFTA Awards were held in London, England at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in attendance.
Many awards were given including Oppenheimer won for Best Film, Da’Vine Joy Randolph won for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers. But let’s be real, we wanted to see what our favorite celebrities wore. Check out the stunning and head-turning fashion from the BAFTA Awards below.
1. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards Chanel Couture
2. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Dua Lipa attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Valentino
3. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Colman Domingo attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Boss
4. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Molly Sims attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards Tony Ward Couture
5. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
India Amarteifioattends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Ahluwalia
6. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Lily Collins attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Tamara Ralph
7. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Emily Blunt attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Elie Saab
8. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Taylor Russell attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Loewe
9. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Sheila Atim attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Gucci
10. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Sabrina Elba attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Ashi Studio Couture
11. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Ayo Edebri attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Bottega Veneta
12. Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA AwardsSource:Getty
Margot Robbie attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Armani Prive
