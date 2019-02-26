Fashionable New Yorkers Make Their Way to I.W. Harper Whisky’s “Harper House” in NYC

Hundreds of New Yorkers made their way to VYNL to celebrate bourbon brand, I.W. Harper’s “Harper House”. I.W. Harper is a refined bourbon, with a rich cultural history, from inspiring a clothing line to cruising around the world as an ocean liner staple in the 1950s.

The event started with a panel discussion hosted by GQ Style Editor, Mark Anthony Green, and included celebrity stylist Kesha McLeod (Serena Williams, James Harden), former NFL player Andrew Hawkins, and mixologist expert Pamela Wiznitzer. Following the panel, guests enjoyed three-floors full of activations including a barbershop that provided on-site grooming, shoe shiners, custom embroidered luggage tags and socks, and a whiskey cocktail mixing stations.

Celebrity attendees included: BMX Biker, Nigel Sylvester; Celebrity Model, Ralph Souffrant; USA Olympic Fencer, Daryl Homer; and Atlantic Records singer, Raiche.

