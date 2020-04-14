CLOSE
HomeLife & Style

Fashionable (& Safe) Face Masks You Can Cop Right Now

Posted April 14, 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Kena Betancur / Getty

Black men are being encouraged to wear masks in public. What a time to be alive.

With the coronavirus taking over the world for the foreseeable future and stay-at-home orders only allowing people out to do essential shopping, it’s more important now than ever before to keep yourself strapped.. with a mask of course.

Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control officially recommended the widespread use of face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. Now, these aren’t the medical-grade N95 facial respirator masks—which continue to be in short supply and should be reserved solely for health-care professionals on the frontlines, they’re just cotton masks to prevent others from getting infected by droplets in the air. Since social distancing may present a new norm for the future, masks are becoming a part of everyday life, so it’s time to invest in one to keep you safe and looking good out here in these empty streets.

Oh, and if you really wanna cop that BAPE one, it won’t be cheap.

Check out our constantly updated list of masks available to cop right now:

Fashionable (& Safe) Face Masks You Can Cop Right Now  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Birdwell

View this post on Instagram

We’ve been making purpose-built gear in our Southern California factory for over 59 years, but it’s never felt more important than right now. In the last month, we have gone from making board shorts to shutting down the factory (in compliance with a statewide Stay At Home order) to making masks for people on the front lines supporting those affected by COVID-19. To do even more to help decrease the spread of coronavirus, we are proud to introduce the Birdie Reversible Mask Buy One, Give One program. The Birdie Reversible Mask is a general-use, reusable mask constructed with two layers of breathable SurfStretch™ to protect yourself and others, in comfort and style. For each mask you purchase, a mask will be donated to CORE, a non-profit working in partnership with the LA Mayor’s Office and the LA Fire Department to provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals. By supporting free and easy access to testing, we believe the surge on healthcare providers can be mitigated and lives will be saved. Your mask purchase also makes it possible for us to continue providing a living wage to our team of expert craftsmen and women, who in turn, can support their families and businesses in our local community. It’s times like these we are reminded just how interconnected we all are. What we do (or don’t do) affects so many people we may never know. Be kind. Stay healthy. Stay home, and please, wear a mask if you must go out. #birdwell

A post shared by Birdwell Beach Britches (@birdwellbeachbritches) on

Birdwell masks don’t just offer dope ass patterns that’ll match a couple of your outfits, but for every mask the company sells, one is donated to CORE, a non-profit founded by Sean Penn working in partnership with the LA Mayor’s Office and the LA Fire Department to “provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.”

Price: $19.95

2. Los Angeles Apparel

View this post on Instagram

Face masks. That’s Los Angeles. Our Cotton French Terry face mask is available in packs of 3 in 13 colors with more options coming daily. Shown here on Jade in some of our newest color additions. These nonsurgical masks are made in the USA by workers earning living wages. Every consumer purchase of the face mask helps fund our ability to donate personal protective equipment to hospitals, essential workers, and government agencies. We have donated an enormous percentage of our production so far and continue to do so each day. If you know any organizations that are in need of PPE please reach out to us over DM ❤️ #masksforall #losangeles #thatslosangeles @dovcharney_losangeles #losangelesapparel

A post shared by Los Angeles Apparel (@losangelesapparel) on

Looking to support stateside made product (hint: you should) while also trying to social distance in peace?  Los Angeles Apparel has you covered. Made of french terry, two cotton straps, and over 20 colors, they’ve got you covered.

Price: 3 for $30

3. House Of Nambili

If you’re a fan of African patterns, ethnographic textiles, and supporting your people, House of Nambili is the brand for you. Not only will the masks stand out from others on the street, but the same dope patterns are used on the brand’s other merch like phone cases and mugs.

Price: $15

4. Mask Club

As some businesses continue to flatline because of the coronavirus, some, like Mask Club, were born out of necessity. Fans of comic books, video games, and cartoons like Adventure Time, this is the brand for you. There’s even an assortment of patterns for the young ones to make the new normal a bit more comfortable.

Price: $13.99

5. Aloha Glamour

Alexis Williams, the founder of Aloha Glamour, is keeping fashion in mind while offering protective masks. With practicality in mind, Williams designed the masks to wear alone or over N95 medicals masks.

“My masks are 100% cotton, reversible, reusable and machine washable,” Williams told Travel Noire.

Price: $15

6. AKINGS

AKINGS’ slogan is that the brand is a cut above the rest, and with a vegan leather mask, they’re holding true to their ethos. The simple black mask with python detailing is currently sold out, but the brand recommends that you still cop now if you’d like to get one within the next two weeks.

Price: $100

7. XMask

XMask‘s got an elite face covering for those looking to use the mask for awhile. To ensure you’re breathing in the freshest of air, the brand also offers filters to swap out periodically. With free shipping on orders over $100, you might want to look at some of the brand’s dapper offerings. Plus, it looks pretty badass. 

Price: $39.99

Close