Black men are being encouraged to wear masks in public. What a time to be alive.

With the coronavirus taking over the world for the foreseeable future and stay-at-home orders only allowing people out to do essential shopping, it’s more important now than ever before to keep yourself strapped.. with a mask of course.

Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control officially recommended the widespread use of face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. Now, these aren’t the medical-grade N95 facial respirator masks—which continue to be in short supply and should be reserved solely for health-care professionals on the frontlines, they’re just cotton masks to prevent others from getting infected by droplets in the air. Since social distancing may present a new norm for the future, masks are becoming a part of everyday life, so it’s time to invest in one to keep you safe and looking good out here in these empty streets.

Oh, and if you really wanna cop that BAPE one, it won’t be cheap.

Check out our constantly updated list of masks available to cop right now:

Fashionable (& Safe) Face Masks You Can Cop Right Now was originally published on cassiuslife.com