Michelle Rodriguez may have won hearts as America’s favorite tomboy, Letty Ortiz, in the Fast & Furious series; but off camera, the actress has a swag of her own that stretches far beyond Hollywood.

In honor of her 41st birthday Friday (July 12), scroll through the gallery to check out 41 times Michelle Rodriguez looked fly AF.

Fast & Fierce: 41 Fashionable Flicks of Michelle Rodriguez [Photos] was originally published on magicbaltimore.com