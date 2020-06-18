Feature Game Heavy: The Best 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Features

Over the last 15 years, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross have shared relatively similar paths to getting to the top of hip-hop. Both started off on labels with more famous leaders (2 Chainz on Disturbing Tha Peace, Ross on Slip N’ Slide). Both saw astronomical turns in how fans appreciated their talents as the decade changed over and now, you pretty much are guaranteed a quotable or two from them whenever they hop on the track.

For this particular great debate, before we settle it in the mix on Friday, June 19 – we’re weighing features and guest appearances from the former Tity Boi and Rozay. Who came through with the best ones? Weigh in. Here’s our picks for some of the best 2 Chainz and Ross guest appearance moments.

