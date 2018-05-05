‘Finally!’ Twitter Celebrates The Joelle-Centered Episode Of ‘Dear White People’

(WARNING: A FEW SPOILERS AHEAD)

If you’re a fan of “Dear White People,” it’s pretty clear that while the entire cast is stellar, Ashley Blaine Featherson’s Joelle is a fan favorite. But a huge complaint about season one of Justin Simeon’s hit Netflix show was that Joelle was more a sidekick than an actual fleshed out character.

But no worries! In season 2, Joelle gets her own episode and trust me when I say…it’s everything! The amazingly written and acted episode addresses colorism, hoteps, self-esteem and dating. And from the looks of it, folks on Twitter are absolutely loving it.

Take a look at the praise Featherson is receiving not just for episode 5, but for her amazing performance throughout the entire new season.