Flawless! 20 Times Cicely Tyson Slayed Throughout The Years

Posted December 19, 2018

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

December 19 is Queen Mother, Cicely Tyson’s, 94th birthday!

As many of us know, Tyson has a 60-plus-year career having starred iconic films and TV shows including “Roots,” “Sounder,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “The Help” to name a few. In addition, not only has she won an Emmy, Honorary Oscar, a Tony and a Screen Actor Guild Award, she also has rich history of civil and human rights work.

To celebrate her inspiring life, here are 20 times she slayed throughout the years.

Happy Birthday Ms. Tyson!

 

1.

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4. ‘A Man Called Adam’

'A Man Called Adam' Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6. ‘Sounder’

'Sounder' Source:Getty

7. 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards

1978 Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

8.

Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

Source:Getty

11. 1982 Primetime Emmy Awards

1982 Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13. U.S. Dream Academy 20th Anniversary Gala

U.S. Dream Academy 20th Anniversary Gala Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15.

Source:Getty

16. ‘Carib Gold’

'Carib Gold' Source:Getty

17. ‘The FBI’

'The FBI' Source:Getty

18.

Source:Getty

19.

Source:Getty

20.

Source:Getty
