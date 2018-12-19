Flawless! 20 Times Cicely Tyson Slayed Throughout The Years

December 19 is Queen Mother, Cicely Tyson’s, 94th birthday!

As many of us know, Tyson has a 60-plus-year career having starred iconic films and TV shows including “Roots,” “Sounder,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “The Help” to name a few. In addition, not only has she won an Emmy, Honorary Oscar, a Tony and a Screen Actor Guild Award, she also has rich history of civil and human rights work.

To celebrate her inspiring life, here are 20 times she slayed throughout the years.

Happy Birthday Ms. Tyson!

